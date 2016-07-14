BRIEF- Agronomia units sell two business units in the South of Italy

July 14 (Reuters) - Agronomia :

* Said on Wednesday that, as part of reorganization plan, its units Jentu sagrl(owned in 50 pct by Agronomia) and San Paolo sagrl (owned in 100 pct by Agronomia) signed a preliminary contract with Orti di Puglia sagrl for sale of two business units in the South of Italy

* Preliminary total price is 2.5 million euros ($555,550.00)

* The parties are obliges to sign final contract till October, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: