BRIEF- Agronomia units sell two business units in the South of Italy
July 14, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF- Agronomia units sell two business units in the South of Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Agronomia :

* Said on Wednesday that, as part of reorganization plan, its units Jentu sagrl(owned in 50 pct by Agronomia) and San Paolo sagrl (owned in 100 pct by Agronomia) signed a preliminary contract with Orti di Puglia sagrl for sale of two business units in the South of Italy

* Preliminary total price is 2.5 million euros ($555,550.00)

* The parties are obliges to sign final contract till October, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9000 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
