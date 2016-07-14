FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vopak strengthens presence in Panama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Vopak NV :

* Announced on Wednesday an agreement with Chevron to manage and operate Chevron’s existing 509,000 cbm terminal in Panama

* Chevron continues to be the owner of the terminal

* Vopak operations are expected to commence in Q3 2016

* Key regulatory approvals for the phase I development of an independent 360,000 cbm oil terminal owned by Vopak has been obtained at Bahia Las Minas at the same location

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

