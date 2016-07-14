FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Expert System sets price for additional share issue
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
July 14, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Expert System sets price for additional share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14(Reuters) - Expert System :

* Said on Wednesday that it set the price for additional share issue at 1.8 euro per share

* The shares will be offered to existing shareholder at an exchange ratio at 2 new shares for 19 shares held

* To issue up to 2.6 million ordinary shares for a maximum total value of 4.7 million euros ($5.22 million)

* Subscription period if from July 18 til August 3

* To the new shares the co will attach for free warrants at a ratio of one new warrant for one new share

* As a result the co will issue a maximum of 2.6 million warrants “Warrant Expert System SpA 2016-2018”, that will allow to subscribe to one new share for every four warrants held in future capital increase issues in 2017 and 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9002 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.