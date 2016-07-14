BRIEF-Coach appoints Wendy Kahn as CEO and brand president of Stuart Weitzman

July 14 (Reuters) - Coach Inc :

* Coach, Inc. appoints Wendy Kahn as Chief Executive Officer and Brand President of Stuart Weitzman

* Coach Inc says Kahn will succeed Wayne Kulkin, brand’s current Chief Executive Officer

* Coach Inc - Kahn joins Coach from Valentino Fashion Group S.P.A., where she currently holds position of CEO of Valentino, USA and V.F.G., USA & Canada

* Coach Inc says Wayne Kulkin will become a consultant to Coach Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)