BRIEF-Coach appoints Wendy Kahn as CEO and brand president of Stuart Weitzman
July 14, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coach appoints Wendy Kahn as CEO and brand president of Stuart Weitzman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Coach Inc :

* Coach, Inc. appoints Wendy Kahn as Chief Executive Officer and Brand President of Stuart Weitzman

* Coach Inc says Kahn will succeed Wayne Kulkin, brand’s current Chief Executive Officer

* Coach Inc - Kahn joins Coach from Valentino Fashion Group S.P.A., where she currently holds position of CEO of Valentino, USA and V.F.G., USA & Canada

* Coach Inc says Wayne Kulkin will become a consultant to Coach Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
