BRIEF-PromikBook chosen by Wagner Industrial Solutions Scandinavia
July 14, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PromikBook chosen by Wagner Industrial Solutions Scandinavia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - PromikBook publ AB :

* PromikBook chosen by Wagner Industrial Solutions Scandinavia AB, which is part of the group Wagner International AG

* Wagner Industrial Solutions Scandinavia AB and PromikBook AB have entered into a cooperation agreement, according to which PromikBook’s Internet-based services are used in Wagner’s business

* Agreement runs annually

* Compensation to PromikBook consists of subscription fees and consulting revenues and is estimated to amount to 50,000 - 100,000 Swedish crowns ($5,885.54 - $11,771.08) during the first year

Source text: bit.ly/29xO8CV

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.4954 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

