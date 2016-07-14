BRIEF-PromikBook chosen by Wagner Industrial Solutions Scandinavia

July 14 (Reuters) - PromikBook publ AB :

* PromikBook chosen by Wagner Industrial Solutions Scandinavia AB, which is part of the group Wagner International AG

* Wagner Industrial Solutions Scandinavia AB and PromikBook AB have entered into a cooperation agreement, according to which PromikBook’s Internet-based services are used in Wagner’s business

* Agreement runs annually

* Compensation to PromikBook consists of subscription fees and consulting revenues and is estimated to amount to 50,000 - 100,000 Swedish crowns ($5,885.54 - $11,771.08) during the first year

Source text: bit.ly/29xO8CV

