FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-EMS Chemie Holding H1 net sales up 3.7 pct at CHF 1.00 bln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 15, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EMS Chemie Holding H1 net sales up 3.7 pct at CHF 1.00 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - EMS Chemie Holding AG :

* Says H1 net sales increased by 3.7 pct and net operating income (EBIT) by 16.6 pct compared to previous year

* H1 consolidated net sales in Swiss Francs reached 1,002 million Swiss francs ($1.02 billion), which represents a growth of 3.7 pct compared to previous year

* H1 net operating income (EBIT) closed at 264 million francs which is 16.6 pct above previous year

* Due to the pleasing development of result and liquidity, the Board of Directors intends to further increase the dividend by 1.50 Swiss francs per share

* Will propose a dividend payment of total 15.00 francs per share (initial announcement: 13.50 Swiss francs; previous year 12.00 Swiss francs)

* For 2016, EMS continues to expect slightly higher net sales and now, a net operating income (EBIT) above previous year

Source text - bit.ly/29XczYu

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9796 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.