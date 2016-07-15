FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-France's Thom Europe to buy Italian jewellery retail chain Stroili
July 15, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-France's Thom Europe to buy Italian jewellery retail chain Stroili

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) -

* French jewellery retail chain Thom Europe has agreed to acquire Italian jewellery chain Stroili from a consortium led by Investindustrial and L. Catterton (formerly L Capital)

* Stroili's shareholders also include 21 Investimenti, Ergon Capital, Wise, and Neuberger Berman

* THOM Europe is owned by Bridgepoint, Apax Partners, Altamir, Management and Qualium Investissement

* The two companies will form the largest European jewellery retailer and the first multi-country platform in the affordable jewellery market

* The combined entity will have approximately 940 points of sale in shopping malls and city centers and will employ more than 4,600 people under its five leading store chains

* The transaction will be fully financed with a combination of equity and debt

* Goldman Sachs International, Crédit Suisse International and Société Générale have provided committed debt financing to support the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

