BRIEF-CIE Automotive increases syndicated loan amount, signs new financing contract

* Said on Thursday it had signed renovation contract of a syndicated loan, increasing its financing amount by 150 million euros ($166.8 million) to 600 million euros via incorporation of two new financial entities (Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Unicredit)

* The renovation also includes extension of the syndicated loan maturity until April 2021 and reduction of interest margin

* The company had also signed a new financing contract with different financial entities for 85 million euros with a final maturity of 10 years

