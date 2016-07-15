FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CIE Automotive increases syndicated loan amount, signs new financing contract
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 15, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CIE Automotive increases syndicated loan amount, signs new financing contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - CIE Automotive SA :

* Said on Thursday it had signed renovation contract of a syndicated loan, increasing its financing amount by 150 million euros ($166.8 million) to 600 million euros via incorporation of two new financial entities (Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Unicredit)

* The renovation also includes extension of the syndicated loan maturity until April 2021 and reduction of interest margin

* The company had also signed a new financing contract with different financial entities for 85 million euros with a final maturity of 10 years

