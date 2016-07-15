FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Danaher Corporation to redeem senior notes
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Danaher Corporation to redeem senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp

* Danaher corporation to redeem senior notes

* Danaher corp says it will also redeem all of its $600 million aggregate principal amount of 3.900% senior notes due 2021

* Danaher corp says it will redeem all of its $500 mln aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2018

* Says redemption date for notes will be august 15, 2016

* Danaher corp says it will redeem all of its $750 million aggregate principal amount of 5.40% senior notes due 2019

* Intends to fund redemptions using portion of cash proceeds received from fortive corp in connection with danaher's spin-off of fortive in July 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

