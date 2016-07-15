BRIEF-Kcell changes terms of several credit and loan agreements

July 15 (Reuters) - Kcell :
* To increase its $15 million credit facility from Citibank Kazakhstan JSC to $65 million within the framework of the General Agreement on Contingent Obligations from September 17, 2015
* To change the terms of the agreement with Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan JSC signed on September 24, 2013; the credit facility has been increased to 42 billion Kazakhstan tenge ($123.83 million) from 30 billion tenge, while its term extended until December 2, 2019
* Has extended the terms of its 17 billion tenge loan from Kazkommertsbank JSC for twelve months starting from September 25, 2016
$1 = 339.1700 tenge Gdynia Newsroom