a year ago
UPDATE 1-Istanbul airport hopes to resume international flights soon -Eurocontrol
July 16, 2016 / 12:15 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Istanbul airport hopes to resume international flights soon -Eurocontrol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds PM's statement)

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Staff at Istanbul's Ataturk airport hope to resume international departures soon, European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol said early on Saturday.

All arriving flights are being diverted until then because there is no room for any more aircraft at the congested airport following the suspension of departures since 2031 GMT on Friday, the agency said in a bulletin to airlines.

"Ataturk hope to re-commence international departures shortly, but until they do, all inbound flights to Ataturk are being diverted," Eurocontrol said, although the "situation is unclear".

The Ankara air traffic control centre is operating normally, it added. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim however told Turkey's NTV news channel that Ankara airspace is closed. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

