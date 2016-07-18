BRIEF-Adveo completes share capital increase raising 27.6 mln euros

July 18 (Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA :

* Said on Friday that the share capital increase process had been closed with an incomplete subscription

* Under the share capital increase 8,491,352 shares were subscribed for, in the amount of 27.6 million euros ($30.5 million)

* Said that despite incomplete subscription the proceeds from the capital increase will allow the company to carry out its business plan for 2016-2019 with minor variations

