BRIEF- Fota settles out of court with ING Bank Slaski
July 18, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF- Fota settles out of court with ING Bank Slaski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Fota SA w upadlosci ukladowej :

* Said on Friday that it signed out of court settlement agreement with ING Bank Slaski SA concerning the amicable settlement of its debt towards the bank under the agreement signed on June 29, 2009

* The main debt amounts to 305,175 zlotys ($76,850)

* Under the settlement, the company is to pay 0.2 million zlotys until Aug. 15, subject to prior notification of the bank's promise that after the payment the bank will release mortgage collateral of up to 20 million zlotys on the company's properties

* The settlement will enter into force upon signature by both parties and the company awaits confirmation of the signatures by the bank

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9714 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

