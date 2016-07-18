FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Ford says Europe COO to quit, adds CFO role to Smart Mobility unit
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ford says Europe COO to quit, adds CFO role to Smart Mobility unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co :

* Ford announces senior leadership changes

* Barb Samardzich, vice president and chief operating officer, Ford of Europe, elects to retire

* Steven Armstrong named vice president and chief operating officer, Ford of Europe, succeeding Samardzich

* Lyle Watters named vice president, Ford Motor Company and President, Ford South America, succeeding Armstrong; elected a corporate officer

* Neil Schloss adds new role of Chief Financial Officer, Ford Smart Mobility LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

