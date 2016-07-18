FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MEDIA LINK-Russian businessman Kerimov wants to buy Rusal stake from Onexim -Ifax
July 18, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

MEDIA LINK-Russian businessman Kerimov wants to buy Rusal stake from Onexim -Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - A firm owned by Russian businessman Said Kerimov has offered to buy Onexim Group's 17.02 percent stake in aluminium giant Rusal, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the situation:

* Interfax reports that a firm owned by Said Kerimov, son of Russian senator and businessman Suleiman Kerimov, has offered to buy out the 17.02 percent stake in aluminium giant Rusal held by Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim Group

* Onexim declined comments to Reuters

* Interfax reports the offer was sent last week and that no response was received

* Market valuation of Onexim's stake in Rusal just below $900 million

* Rusal's main shareholder is En+, controlled by Oleg Deripaska, which holds a 48.1 percent stake

- Source: bit.ly/29QlF7z (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
