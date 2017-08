BRIEF-LHV Group Q2 net profit up at EUR 4.9 million

July 19 (Reuters) - LHV Group :

* Group's consolidated profit for Q2 amounted to 4.9 million euros ($5.43 million) versus 3.5 million euros in Q1 2016

* Q2 total revenue 12.8 million euros versus 10.6 million euros in Q1 2016

* Q2 net interest income 7.2 million euros versus 6.8 million euros in Q1 2016

* Q2 net fee and commission income 4.3 million euros versus 3.7 million euros in Q1 2016

* During Q2 consolidated loan portfolio grew by 37 million euros (+9 percent; + 22 million euros in Q1) reaching 465 million euros

* Consolidated deposits grew by 27 million euros during Q2 (+ 4 percent; + 28 million euros in Q1) to 682 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: