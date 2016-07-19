BRIEF-Net Insurance to issue up to 15 million euros Tier-II bonds

July 19(Reuters) - Net Insurance SpA :

* Says its board of directors resolved to issue a subordinated Tier-II bonds destinated for institutional and professional investors for a maximum amount of 15 million euros ($16.52 million), with nominal value of the bond of 100,000 euros

* The maturity of the bonds has been set at ten years with call option for the company starting as of fifth year from the issue date

* The bonds carry coupon rate not exceeding 800 b.p. above average IRS interest rate corresponding to due dates, payable annually Source text for Eikon:

