* Said on Tuesday that Moonrock Enterprise S.A acquired 18.2 mln of the company's series B shares of the total issue price of 29.3 million zlotys ($7.4 million) in exchange for a 73 pct stake in Medical Innovation

* Informed about series B share issue on July 14

