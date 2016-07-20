FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bioton changes Russian distributor
July 20, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bioton changes Russian distributor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20(Reuters) - Bioton :

* Reported on Tuesday that it signed agreement on terminating any previous contracts with BIOTEC OOO and its two units, including contracts on production, exclusive distribution, marketing and sale of company's product used in treatment of diabetes on the territory of Russia

* Says signed cooperation agreement with Pharmasyntez-Tyumen and its units on production, exclusive distribution, marketing and sale of its products on the territory of Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan

* Estimated minimum turnover resulting from the agreement with Pharmasyntez-Tyumen is $1.5 million in 2016, $2 million in 2017, $4 million in 2018 and $8 million in 2019

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

