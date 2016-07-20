FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tupperware Brands reports qtrly GAAP earnings per share of $1.03
July 20, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tupperware Brands reports qtrly GAAP earnings per share of $1.03

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp :

* Tupperware Brands reports second quarter 2016 results; sales comparison up sequentially

* Q2 sales down 4% in dollars and up 3% in local currency

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.16

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 sales $564.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 USD sales growth versus prior year down 2 percent - down 1 percent

* For FY, sales are expected to be about even in dollars (up 6 or 7% in local currency) in Tupperware North America

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP EPS in the range $4.18 - $4.28

* Sees FY 2016 EPS excluding items in the range $4.25-$4.35

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees Q3 USD sales growth versus prior year up 1% to up 3%

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees Q3 GAAP EPS excluding items $0.94 to $0.99 per share

* Tupperware Brands Corp sees Q3 EPS excluding items $0.77 to $0.82

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.30, revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $517.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $559.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

