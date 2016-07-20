BRIEF-Rajdy 4x4 to raise shares nominal value to 10 zlotys/shr

July 20 (Reuters) - Rajdy 4x4 SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders resolved to retire 1,350,000 series B shares and lower its capital to 6,794,695 zlotys from 8,144,695 zlotys
* Subsequently, the company's shareholders resolved to raise the nominal value of the shares to 10 zlotys ($2.5) per share from 1 zloty per share
* Following the registration of the change of the company's statute the share capital will comprise of 679,469 shares instead of 6,794,695 shares
* Said its management will apply to the Warsaw Stock Exchange for the suspension of shares trading in the period of share consolidation
