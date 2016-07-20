FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Rajdy 4x4 to raise shares nominal value to 10 zlotys/shr
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 20, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rajdy 4x4 to raise shares nominal value to 10 zlotys/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Rajdy 4x4 SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders resolved to retire 1,350,000 series B shares and lower its capital to 6,794,695 zlotys from 8,144,695 zlotys

* Subsequently, the company's shareholders resolved to raise the nominal value of the shares to 10 zlotys ($2.5) per share from 1 zloty per share

* Following the registration of the change of the company's statute the share capital will comprise of 679,469 shares instead of 6,794,695 shares

* Said its management will apply to the Warsaw Stock Exchange for the suspension of shares trading in the period of share consolidation

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9737 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.