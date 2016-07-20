RPT-BUZZ-Brazil's Oi: shares jump as funds, Abadi consider takeover bid

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

** Shares in Oi SA jump on Wednesday after a group of shareholders and an investment bank teamed up to structure a takeover bid for the bankrupt Brazilian phone carrier

** Reuters reported on Tuesday that a dozen investors including an undisclosed telecommunications carrier have contacted New York-based investment-banking firm Abadi & Co Global Markets Inc to devise an offer

** Oi filed for Brazil's biggest-ever in-court reorganization in June after struggling with a heavy debt burden, mounting competition and years of shareholder disputes

** Preferred shares rise as much as 22 pct to 3.22 reais, nearly erasing losses over the past three trading sessions