July 20 (Reuters) - Montagne Et Neige Developpement Sa

* FY net profit group share of 0.5 million euros ($550,100) versus loss of 2.3 million euros a year ago

* FY operating profit of 1.0 million euros versus loss of 3.8 million euros a year ago

* Turnover of first quarter is 5.9 million euros, up 19.1 pct

* Group forecasts growth in turnover and current operating income over the year 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9089 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)