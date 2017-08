BRIEF-Befimmo H1 net rental profit in line with estimates

July 20 (Reuters) - Befimmo SA :

* Stable fair value of portfolio at constant perimeter (-0.24 pct) in H1

* Net rental result at June 30 68.0 million euros ($74.84 million) versus 68.9 million euros in Reuters poll

* H1 net asset value of 54.42 euros per share

* H1 EPRA earnings of 1.89 euros per share, in line with forecasts

* Occupancy rate of properties available for lease at June 30 93.68 pct versus 93.68 pct year ago

* Dividend forecast confirmed (3.45 euro gross per share) for 2016 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)