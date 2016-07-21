BRIEF-Altran acquires Lohika, expands US footprint

July 21 (Reuters) - Altran Technologies SA :

* Announces acquisition of Lohika, a software engineering services firm

* Says USA becomes second largest region for the Group on a revenue basis

* Says operation will grow Altran's revenues in North America by more than 40 pct by the end of 2016

* Acquisition is in line with the strategic objective of achieving 500 million euros ($551.8 million) in revenue in the US by 2020

* The acquisition is expected to be completed in 2016

