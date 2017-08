July 21 (Reuters) - Betsson AB

* Q2 revenue increased by 9 percent to SEK 935.4 (860.6) million

* Q2 operating income amounted to SEK 158.3 million SEK (213.8)

* Betsson revenues were seen at 934 mln SEK, operating income 160 mln SEK

* Says Q3 has started with daily revenue significantly above average of Q2

* Betsson issued a profit warning last month