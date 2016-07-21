FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 5:56 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Swedbank Q2 net profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

July 21 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Swedbank reported better-than-expected second-quarter results on Thursday, partly due to participation in several IPOs which boosted commission income.

* Swedbank Q2 net profit 6.3 billion sek versus mean forecast 5.5 billion in Reuters poll

* Result helped by finalisation of Visa Inc's acquisition of Visa Europe during the quarter, which resulted in tax-exempt income of 2.1 billion crowns

* Swedbank Q2 net interest income 5.7 billion sek versus mean forecast for 5.7 billion in Reuters poll

* Higher lending volumes, especially for Swedish mortgages, and higher lending margins contributed to the increase but were offset by slightly lower deposit margins

* Swedbank Q2 loan losses 538 million sek versus mean forecast for 350 million in reuters poll

* Loan losses higher due to some offshore oil-related commitments in Norway

* Swedbank Q2 net commission income 2.8 billion sek versus mean forecast 2.7 billion in reuters poll

* The commission increase was mainly due to higher income from corporate finance after Swedbank served as an advisor and guarantor in several major IPOs

* Swedbank says the Swedish and Baltic economies stand strong after Brexit but will still be affected if global business activity is dampened due to uncertainty

* Swedbank CEO Bonnessen says has seen a slight softening in Swedish loan demand following amortisation requirement introduced on June 1 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander, editing by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
