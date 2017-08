July 21 (Reuters) - Zephyro SpA :

* Consortium in which Zephyro owns a 25 percent stake wins lot 2 of the Consip contracts for integrated energy services for the public administration of Lombardy

* Total sum available to Zephyro is 64 million euros ($70.57 million) without VAT for 6-year contracts

