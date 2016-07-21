FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Medcom Tech formalizes a 3.5 million euro loan
July 21, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Medcom Tech formalizes a 3.5 million euro loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Medcom Tech SA :

* Said early on Thursday it has formalized a loan of 3.5 million euros ($3.86 million) from a Finish investment fund Certior Credit Opportunities Fund Ky

* Loan is due in seven years, has two years of grace period and will be paid out in two tranches: 1.9 million euros payable now and 1.6 million euros deliverable not sooner than after three months

* Among the conditions of the loan, Medcom Tech is obliged to limit dividend payments until 2020

* To use the loan to finance growth in Portugal, Italy, Dominican Republic and Serbia

Source text: bit.ly/2ae36fk

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9069 euros Gdynia Newsroom

