a year ago
July 21, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF- CBA Asset Management approves no FY 2015 dividend, decides on share consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - CBA Asset Management :

* Says its annual general meeting approves no 2015 dividend payment

* Says decides to sell at their market price all company units held in the capital of Inspiratsiya EOOD to the buyer Korekt-A EOOD

* Says decides to increase of the face value of the shares from 1 Bulgarian lev ($0.5632) to 10 Bulgarian levs by reduction of the number of its shares from 20.2 million to 2.02 million while preserving the amount of capital, namely 20.2 Bulgarian levs

Source text: bit.ly/29WvYfJ

Further company coverage:

$1 = 1.7755 leva Gdynia Newsroom

