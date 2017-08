July 21 (Reuters) - Aubay SA :

* Q2 revenue of 83.5 million euros versus 66.6 million euros ($73.30 million) a year ago

* FY organic growth objectives expected at 8.5 percent versus 6 percent previously announced

* FY revenue expected to be 325 million euros versus 317 million euros previously announced

* Confirms FY current gross operating margin outlook at 9.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)