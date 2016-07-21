FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill Q2 earnings per share $0.87

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 revenue $998.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly food costs were 34.2% of revenue, an increase of 110 basis points as compared to Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 23.6%

* Qtrly restaurant level operating margin was 15.5 percent, down from 28 percent

* For 2016, management expects 220 - 235 new restaurant openings

* For 2016, management expects an effective full year tax rate of approximately 38.6%

* Qtrly "Comparable restaurant sales declined primarily as a result of a decrease in number of transactions in our restaurants" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

