July 21 (Reuters) - Eldorado Is Preparing For Ipo, Details Should Be Clearer By Year-End

* Eldorado CEO says global wood pulp demand continues to grow

* Brazil's Eldorado books Q2 EBITDA 469 million reais

* Brazilian wood pulp producer eldorado books Q2 net profit 414 million reais ($127 million)

* Eldorado CEO says wood pulp prices should rise gradually over 2nd half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 3.27 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.)