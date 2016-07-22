BRIEF-Philips Lighting Q2 adjusted EBITA grows 16.2 pct

July 22 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting BV :

* Reports Q2 sales 1.73 billion euros ($1.91 billion) versus 1.85 billion euros a year ago

* H1 adjusted EBITA margin of 8.2 pct (H1 2015: 7.0 pct)

* H1 adjusted EBITA of 282 million euros (H1 2015: 249 million euros)

* Q2 net income of 57 million euros, includes separation costs and brand license fee not applicable in 2015

* Q2 free cash flow of 60 million euros (Q2 2015: loss of million euros)

* Expects restructuring and acquisition-related charges for the year 2016 to be in line with 1.5-2.0 pct of sales as previously indicated

* Anticipate such charges to total approximately 60 million euros in the third quarter

* Separation costs are expected to total approximately 20 million euros for the third quarter