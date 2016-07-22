FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Philips Lighting Q2 adjusted EBITA grows 16.2 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 22, 2016 / 5:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Philips Lighting Q2 adjusted EBITA grows 16.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting BV :

* Reports Q2 sales 1.73 billion euros ($1.91 billion) versus 1.85 billion euros a year ago

* H1 adjusted EBITA margin of 8.2 pct (H1 2015: 7.0 pct)

* H1 adjusted EBITA of 282 million euros (H1 2015: 249 million euros)

* Q2 net income of 57 million euros, includes separation costs and brand license fee not applicable in 2015

* Q2 free cash flow of 60 million euros (Q2 2015: loss of million euros)

* Expects restructuring and acquisition-related charges for the year 2016 to be in line with 1.5-2.0 pct of sales as previously indicated

* Anticipate such charges to total approximately 60 million euros in the third quarter

* Separation costs are expected to total approximately 20 million euros for the third quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.