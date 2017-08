July 22 (Reuters) - Ossur hf :

* Q2 sales amounted to $139 million compared to $127 million in Q2 2015

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA amounted to $30 million versus $28 million in Q2 2015

* Q2 EBITDA amounted to $25 million or 18 pct of sales

* Financial guidance for FY 2016 is unchanged except for capital expenditures

* 2016 capital expenditures now seen at 5 pct of sales (previously 3-4 pct)