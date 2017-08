July 22 (Reuters) - Recipharm Publ Ab

* Jan-Jun net sales amounted to sek 2 208 million (1 742), an increase of 27 %

* Jan-Jun ebitda increased by 20 % and amounted to sek 376 million (314) giving an ebitda margin of 17.0 % (18.0)

* Says going forward i expect our growth-driving strategies, including executing on further acquisition opportunities, to continue to deliver Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)