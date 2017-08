July 22 (Reuters) - Capelli SA :

* Reported on Thursday Q1 revenue of 23.9 million euros ($26.4 million), reflecting growth of 81 pct

* Sales backlog at July 21 reflected 164.5 million euros compared to 134.7 million euros at same day year ago, reflecting growth of 22 pct Source text: bit.ly/2a0PAd9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9070 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)