BRIEF-Norwegian sports retailer XXL to launch in Austria in late 2017 or early 2018
July 22, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norwegian sports retailer XXL to launch in Austria in late 2017 or early 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 22 (Reuters) -

* Norwegian sports retailer XXL, which owns stores and e-commerce in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, plans to expand to Austria

* CEO Fredrik Steenbuch says this will happen in late 2107 or at the start of 2018

* CEO says we have to find the right location at the right price

* Comments come after announcement of second quarter results on Thursday

* For 2016 XXL says in the report it has signed 12 new lease agreements to open 7 stores in Norway, 2 in Sweden and 3 in Finland. The numbers include 5 stores that XXL has opened so far in 2016

* Second quarter revenues rose 24 percent to 1.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($223 mln)

* Second quarter EBITDA rose 10 percent to NOK 222 mln

* Outlook: EBITDA percentage margins are seen stable as a result of stable gross margins and operating expenses. In Norway at low 20s, in Sweden low double digits and in Finland high single digits

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Alister Doyle

