BRIEF-Honeywell Q2 shr $1.66; to split ACS business into two segments

* Raising low-end of 2016 EPS guidance range (ex-pension MTM) to $6.60 - $6.70, up 8% - 10%

* Honeywell reports second quarter 2016 sales of $10.0 billion, up 2%; earnings up 10% to $1.66 per share; announces split of automation and control solutions business group

* Q2 earnings per share $1.66

* Q2 sales $10 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.13 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 segment margin 18.5% versus. 18.4 percent last year

* Company is updating its full-year 2016 guidance

* Realigning its ACS business segment into two new segments: Home and Building Technologies (HBT) and Safety And Productivity Solutions (SPS)

* Qtrly Aerospace sales $3,779 million versus $3,827 million

* Honeywell International Inc sees 2016 sales $40.0 bln - $40.6 bln

* Honeywell International Inc sees 2016 segment margin 18.9% - 19.3%

* Realignment has no impact on Honeywell's historical consolidated financial position, results of operations or cash flows

* Honeywell International Inc sees FY earnings per share (ex-pension MTM) $6.60 - $6.70

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.66, revenue view $40.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pension mtm) 18.0% - 18.4%

* HBT will be led by Terrence Hahn, who previously ran Honeywell's transportation systems unit for past three years

* SPS will be led by John Waldron, who has served for past year as president of sensing and productivity solutions business unit

* Honeywell International Inc says succeeding Hahn as president and ceo of transportation systems will be Olivier Rabiller

* Alex Ismail, who served as president and ceo of automation and control solutions for past two years, will leave company