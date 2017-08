(Corrects third bullet in July 21 brief item to specify that the outlook is for a segment, not whole company)

July 21 (Reuters) - Compagnie Des Alpes Sa

* 9 month revenue 572.1 million euros ($630.05 million), up 3.8 percent at comparable scope

* Q3 revenue 128.4 million euros, down 3.4 percent at comparable scope

* Aims for similar performance as year ago for Q4 in leisure destinations segment