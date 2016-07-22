FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Gentex Corp reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.30
#Market News
July 22, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gentex Corp reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp :

* Gentex reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $423.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $417 million

* Company intends to continue to repurchase additional shares of its common stock in future depending on macroeconomic issues

* Sees 2016 net sales in the range $1.68 bln - $1.72 bln

* 2016 forecast for total light vehicle production of 52.60 million

* Q2 gross margin improved to 39.4% from 38.4%

* Sees 2016 gross margin in the range 39 pct-39.5 pct

* FY2016 revenue view $1.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

