a year ago
BRIEF-Idea Fimit gives fairness opinion on Navona Value Opportunity tender offer on Delta Immobiliare
#Financials
July 22, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Idea Fimit gives fairness opinion on Navona Value Opportunity tender offer on Delta Immobiliare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Fondo Delta Immobiliare :

* Delta Immobiliare fund manager Idea Fimit Sgr said on Thursday that the price share of tender offer launched on Delta Immobiliare by Navona Value Opportunity is not adequate

* Navona Value Opportunity launched a tender offer on 60 percent of Delta Immobiliare at the price of 56.7 euros ($62.5) per share

* Navona Value Opportunity tender offer will run from July 25 to Aug. 12

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9074 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
