a year ago
BRIEF-American Airlines expects Q3 RASM to be down 3.5-5.5 pct y-o-y - conf call
July 22, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Airlines expects Q3 RASM to be down 3.5-5.5 pct y-o-y - conf call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines says Q3 mainline capacity to be $64.1 billion, Q4 capacity of $58 billion

* Expects Q3 regional capacity $8.19 billion, Q4 capacity of $7.9 billion

* American Airlines says expects mainline CASM excluding fuel and special items to be up about 4 percent to 6 percent in 2016

* Expects 2016 consolidated fuel expense to decrease by about 1.3 billion y-o-y

* Expects Q3 ptretax margin excluding special items to be between 12-14 percent

* Expects Q3 RASM to be down 3.5-5.5 percent y-o-y

* Expects to pay between $1.39-$1.44 per gallon for fuel in 2016

* Expects to pay between $1.45-$1.50 per gallon for fuel in Q3

* Expects total net debt to peak in 2016 and improve each year thereafter

* Says does not anticipate an awful lot of issues in near-term from Brexit

* Says expects 2016 total system capacity to be up about 2 percent versus 2015

* Expects Q3 CASM ex fuel and special items to be up 6-8 percent y-o-y Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
