BRIEF-Katex to close manufacturing division

July 22(Reuters) - Katex AD :
* Says as a result from the worsen market situation and decreased productivity, its management board decided to terminate the activity of the manufacturing division of the company
* Katex AD initiated a procedure for shedding of staff in pursuance with Art. 130a of the Labour Code
* The manufacturing capacity of the company shall be maintained in a way allowing the manufacturing activity to be resumed in case of emergence of sufficient market conditions
