July 22 (Reuters) - Empresas Cabo de Hornos SA :

* Said on Thursday has resolved on Extraordinary General Meeting to dispose of over 50 percent of its assets, including Hacienda Pulido, Fundo Los Hornos, Terrenos Bahia Ester, Derechos de Aguas and rights to unit Turismo Cabo de Hornos Limitada

Source text: bit.ly/2a0Gzjw

Further company coverage: