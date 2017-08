July 22 (Reuters) - CRCAM Ille-Et-Vilaine SC :

* H1 consolidated income 44.0 million euros ($48.24 million) versus 48.8 million euros year ago

* H1 net banking income 143.8 million euros, up 0.4 percent

* H1 gross operating income 67.9 million euros versus 69.9 million euros year ago

* Cost of risk at June 30 up 37.2 percent at 6.5 million euros