BRIEF-Leclanché: notification of purchase from shareholder Bright Cap Sicav SA

July 25 (Reuters) - Leclanché SA :

* Received a purchase notification from Bright Cap Sicav SA, entity managed by Finexis SA, Luxembourg

* Beneficial owner of Finexis SA is Christian Denizion, Luxembourg.

* Bright Cap Sicav SA has increased its position in Leclanché capital and owns 12.73 pct of the company's equity

* Leclanché SA has also received a sale notification from its Shareholder Golden Partner SA.

* Golden Partner SA now owns 16.54 pct of the company's equity

