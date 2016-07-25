FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leclanché: notification of purchase from shareholder Bright Cap Sicav SA
July 25, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Leclanché: notification of purchase from shareholder Bright Cap Sicav SA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Leclanché SA :

* Received a purchase notification from Bright Cap Sicav SA, entity managed by Finexis SA, Luxembourg

* Beneficial owner of Finexis SA is Christian Denizion, Luxembourg.

* Bright Cap Sicav SA has increased its position in Leclanché capital and owns 12.73 pct of the company's equity

* Leclanché SA has also received a sale notification from its Shareholder Golden Partner SA.

* Golden Partner SA now owns 16.54 pct of the company's equity

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

