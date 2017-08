July 25(Reuters) - B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft :

* Said on Sunday FY operating performance up c. 6 pct at 8.663 million euros ($9.51 million) vs 8.168 million euros

* FY prelim EBIT at 726,000 euros vs 1.103 million euros year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: