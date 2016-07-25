FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiscali approves term for 18.5 mln euros bond issues, appoints new chairman
July 25, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tiscali approves term for 18.5 mln euros bond issues, appoints new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25(Reuters) - Tiscali SpA :

* Said on Friday its board of directors approved terms of issuance of an unsecured convertible bond for a maximum of 18.5 million euros ($20.30 million) reserved to qualified investors and dedicated, among others, to refinance indebtness of the co vis a vis Rigensis Bank due to expire at end of March 2018

* The convertible bond will be initially in favour of Rigensis Bank and Otkritie Disciplined Equity Fund (ODEF), will have a duration of 4 years, a note rate of 7 pct and a fixed price of 0.06 euros per stock for conversion of bond in ordinary shares

* Said the board appointed Alexander Okun as chairman of the board of directors

* Alexander Okun, substitute Renato Soru who resigned as chairman on May 12, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9112 euros Gdynia Newsroom

