a year ago
BRIEF-Vincenzo Zucchi announces changes in shareholders structure
July 25, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vincenzo Zucchi announces changes in shareholders structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25(Reuters) - Vincenzo Zucchi SpA :

* Said on Friday that its shareholders Gianluigi Buffon, GB Holding Srl and Zucchi SpA (company controlled by Astrance Capital SA) have informed the company that they have followed up with requirements of the restructuring agreement from Dec. 23, 2015 and agreements reached between Gianluigi Buffon, GB Holding srl and Astrance Capital SAS in the context of the above restructuring agreement

* According to the conditions of the agreement GB Holding Srl has transferred to Astrance Capital SA its entire stake in the company and any other rights associated with it

* GB Holding Srl also moved to Zucchi SpA the rights and obligations under the restructuring agreement

* Gianluigi Buffon has transferred to Zucchi SpA his entire stake in the company and any other rights associated with it as well as the rights and obligations under the restructuring agreement

